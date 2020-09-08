SI.com
Dodgers Place Joc Pederson on Paternity List

Howard Cole

Per the club: 

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz and placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the paternity list.

"Sborz, 26, returns for his third stint with the Dodgers after appearing in one game and tossing 1.0 scoreless inning in his first two stints. In parts of two seasons over eight games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA (8 ER/10.0 IP) and eight strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances with the Dodgers and has seven of his eight career strikeouts in that span. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers.

"Pederson, 28, has played in 34 games this season, batting .184 (18-for-98) with six homers and 12 RBI. All six of his homers have been against right-handed pitchers and 120 of his 129 career homers are against righties. In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .231 (491-for-2130) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI. The Northern California native was originally drafted in the 11 round of the 2010 First Year Player Draft out of Palo Alto High School."

COMMUNITY

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 7, Dodgers 6. Yency Almonte the winner (3-0), Caleb Ferguson the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager 2 (11), Will Smith (6) and Chris Taylor (3). Rockies improve to 20-20, Dodgers fall to 30-12, losing their first series of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 5, Dodgers 2. Yency Almonte the winner (2-0), Blake Treinen the loser (3-2). No L.A. home runs. Rockies improve to 19-20. Dodgers fall to 30-11 and will try for the series win tomorrow.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, Rockies 6. Caleb Ferguson the winner (2-0), Carlos Estevez the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (10), Will Smith (5), AJ Pollock (8), Mookie Betts (13) and Joc Pederson (6). Dodgers improve to 30-10. Colorado falls to 18-20.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, DBacks 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (5-1), Luke Weaver the loser (1-6). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (7). Dodgers sweep and improve to 29-10. Arizona falls to 14-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Update: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 3. Julio Urias the winner (3-0), Alex Young (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Dodgers improve to 27-10, Arizona falls to 14-22.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, DBacks 2 in 10 innings. Kenley Jansen the winner (2-0), Junior Guerra the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (12). Dodgers improve to 28-10, Arizona falls to 14-23.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Former Dodger Ross Stripling Looks Familiar in Blue Jays Debut

From Dodger Blue to powder blue, Ross Stripling made his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night at Boston's Fenway Park. Would the popular right-hander show his former team that it was a mistake to trade him away?

Ian Casselberry

by

Maxn99

Too Early to Talk Dodgers' Magic Number?

The Dodgers have the best record in baseball (29-10), they’re going to be the first team to clinch, there’s no jinxing in baseball and it’s A-OK to broach the magic number question now.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 2. Scott Alexander the winner (2-0), Kyle Gibson the loser (1-4). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (9), Cody Bellinger (10) and Will Smith (4). Dodgers improve to 26-10. Texas falls to 12-21.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60