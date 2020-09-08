Dodgers Place Joc Pederson on Paternity List

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz and placed outfielder Joc Pederson on the paternity list.

"Sborz, 26, returns for his third stint with the Dodgers after appearing in one game and tossing 1.0 scoreless inning in his first two stints. In parts of two seasons over eight games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA (8 ER/10.0 IP) and eight strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances with the Dodgers and has seven of his eight career strikeouts in that span. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers.

"Pederson, 28, has played in 34 games this season, batting .184 (18-for-98) with six homers and 12 RBI. All six of his homers have been against right-handed pitchers and 120 of his 129 career homers are against righties. In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .231 (491-for-2130) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI. The Northern California native was originally drafted in the 11 round of the 2010 First Year Player Draft out of Palo Alto High School."