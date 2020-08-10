Dodgers Place Joe Kelly On IL With Shoulder Inflammation

The Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation this morning and recalled left-hander Adam Kolarek from their alternate training site.

Per the club:

"Kolarek, 31, returns to the Dodgers after being optioned on Thursday. The lefty has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/3.1 IP) and three strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, the Maryland native is 10-3 with a 3.65 ERA (41 ER/101.0 IP) and 71 strikeouts. He was acquired by the Dodgers on July 31, 2019 from Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielder Niko Hulsizer and he is 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA (1 ER/15.0 IP) and 12 strikeouts in 30 games since joining Los Angeles.

"Kelly, 32, heads to the injured list for the first time this season and the fifth time in his Major League career. The right-hander has appeared in seven games for the Dodgers this season, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts. The Southern California native was originally drafted in the third round of the 2009 First Year Player Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of UC Riverside."

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

