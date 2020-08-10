InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Place Joe Kelly On IL With Shoulder Inflammation

Howard Cole

The Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation this morning and recalled left-hander Adam Kolarek from their alternate training site.

Per the club:

"Kolarek, 31, returns to the Dodgers after being optioned on Thursday. The lefty has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/3.1 IP) and three strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, the Maryland native is 10-3 with a 3.65 ERA (41 ER/101.0 IP) and 71 strikeouts. He was acquired by the Dodgers on July 31, 2019 from Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielder Niko Hulsizer and he is 4-0 with a 0.60 ERA (1 ER/15.0 IP) and 12 strikeouts in 30 games since joining Los Angeles.

"Kelly, 32, heads to the injured list for the first time this season and the fifth time in his Major League career. The right-hander has appeared in seven games for the Dodgers this season, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts. The Southern California native was originally drafted in the third round of the 2009 First Year Player Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of UC Riverside."

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 2. Dylan Floro the winner (1-0), Jeff Samardzija the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (3), Max Muncy (4), Will Smith (2) and Edwin Rios (3). Corey Seager left the game in the third inning with lower back discomfort.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Giants 2. Jake McGee the winner (1-0), Tyler Rogers the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (4) and Mookie Betts (4). Dodgers improve to 11-5, Giants fall to 7-10.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Giants at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 5, Dodgers 4. Johnny Cueto the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner (1). Dodgers fall to 10-5, Giants improve to 7-9.]

Howard Cole

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's come-from-behind 5-2 win include Dustin May's six-scoreless-inning performance, shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings by Pedro Baez, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen, respectively, and A.J. Pollock delivering a clutch two-run double and a solo home run to pace the visitors.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Sunday's 3-0 Dodgers win include a six-shutout-inning season debut for Clayton Kershaw, continued excellence from relievers Pedro Baez, Scott Alexander and Kenley Jansen (although Jansen allowed a 400-foot out to end the game) and home runs by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Ex-Dodger Alex Verdugo Filled Mookie Betts' Shoes -- For One Night, Anyway

Verdugo may not like the comparisons, but he'll keep hearing them until he proves Friday night wasn't an exception. There's only one way to make Boston fans and media stop connecting him to Betts. Avoiding being a footnote in baseball history might continue to motivate him going forward.

Ian Casselberry

Maxn99

Dodgers at San Diego Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Howard Cole

eppis1

Dodgers Really Need to Bring in a New Catcher

Barnes' statistics? You sure you want to see this? The numbers are horrifying, so please safeguard the children.

Howard Cole

Wonderboy

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a a glorious Puig-like Mookie Betts throw from the right field corner to peg Ketel Marte at third base (video within), Dodgers home runs by Betts and Corey Seager and a solid four-inning, one-hit, no-run start by Tony Gonsolin (who was sent down for Mitch White this morning).

Howard Cole

Howard Cole