Dodgers Place Walker Buehler on IL, Recall Joe Kelly, Who Will Begin Five-Game Suspension Tonight

Howard Cole

Well, at least Walker Buehler won't be at second base for the next 10 days.

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly and placed right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right hand, retroactive to September 9. Kelly will begin serving his five-game suspension tonight.

"Kelly, 32, returns from the IL after missing 27 games with shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, the right-hander appeared in seven games for the Dodgers in 2020, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts. The Southern California native was originally drafted in the third round of the 2009 First Year Player Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of UC Riverside.

"Buehler, 26, heads to the injured list for the second time with a blister issue on his throwing hand. The Kentucky native made the start on Tuesday, tossing 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits. On the season, he is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA (14 ER/32.2 IP) and 36 strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, he is a combined 24-9 with a 3.19 ERA (128 ER/361.2 IP) and 414 strikeouts in 69 games (60 starts). Last season he set career marks, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA (66 ER/182.1 IP) and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts. The 2019 All-Star was originally selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24 overall) of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

JC60

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 4. Jake McGee the winner (3-1), Kevin Ginkel the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (14) and Kike Hernandez (4). Dodgers improve to 32-12, Arizona falls to 15-29.]

Howard Cole

JC60

Are the Padres Better Than the Dodgers or Does it Just Seem That Way?

I don't know about you, but when I do my scoreboard watching, it seems as though every time an opponent grabs a lead against them, the Padres come roaring back. It just happened Tuesday and Wednesday in San Diego victories over the Rockies at Petco Park, with the Pads winning 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth Monday. But are the Padres better than the Dodgers?

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Extra Innings Have Been Extra Good for Dodgers

Extra-inning games have been very good to the Dodgers this season. Following two consecutive 10th-inning wins over the Diamondbacks, L.A. has a 5-1 record in games going past the ninth inning.

Ian Casselberry

Maxn99

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 7:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 7, Dodgers 6. Yency Almonte the winner (3-0), Caleb Ferguson the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager 2 (11), Will Smith (6) and Chris Taylor (3). Rockies improve to 20-20, Dodgers fall to 30-12, losing their first series of the year.]

Howard Cole

JC60

Mookie Betts to Play Second Base Tonight at Arizona

There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. Dave Roberts is controlling transmission. If he wishes to make it louder, he will bring up the volume...you are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to the Roberts limits.

Howard Cole

Greatest Game Ever Pitched Turns 55: Revisiting Sandy Koufax Perfection

Koufax's perfect game was to his body of work what "Guernica" is for Pablo Picasso. It was Koufax's fourth no-hitter and the eighth perfecto in baseball history. As we celebrate the 55th anniversary today, take a listen to broadcasting legend Vin Scully calling the bottom of the ninth.

Paul Banks

brianisland

Video: Thoughts on the Player, the Man, on Roberto Clemente Day

Since SI's Tom Wilson and I are men of a certain age, we thought we'd share our memories of the man here today, and we've done so in our latest episode of Between Three Palms. Please watch the video at the top of the page, and let us know what you think.

Howard Cole

bentguy1

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 5, Dodgers 2. Yency Almonte the winner (2-0), Blake Treinen the loser (3-2). No L.A. home runs. Rockies improve to 19-20. Dodgers fall to 30-11 and will try for the series win tomorrow.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, Rockies 6. Caleb Ferguson the winner (2-0), Carlos Estevez the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (10), Will Smith (5), AJ Pollock (8), Mookie Betts (13) and Joc Pederson (6). Dodgers improve to 30-10. Colorado falls to 18-20.]

Howard Cole

JC60