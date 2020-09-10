Dodgers Place Walker Buehler on IL, Recall Joe Kelly, Who Will Begin Five-Game Suspension Tonight

Well, at least Walker Buehler won't be at second base for the next 10 days.

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Joe Kelly and placed right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his right hand, retroactive to September 9. Kelly will begin serving his five-game suspension tonight.

"Kelly, 32, returns from the IL after missing 27 games with shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, the right-hander appeared in seven games for the Dodgers in 2020, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing five hits with five walks and five strikeouts without allowing a run. He is in his second season with Los Angeles and is a combined 5-4 with a 4.06 ERA (26 ER/57.2 IP) and 67 strikeouts in 62 games. In his nine-year career, split between the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers, he is a combined 48-29 with a 3.89 ERA (295 ERA/683.0 IP) and 565 strikeouts. The Southern California native was originally drafted in the third round of the 2009 First Year Player Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals out of UC Riverside.

"Buehler, 26, heads to the injured list for the second time with a blister issue on his throwing hand. The Kentucky native made the start on Tuesday, tossing 2.2 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits. On the season, he is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA (14 ER/32.2 IP) and 36 strikeouts. In parts of four Major League seasons, he is a combined 24-9 with a 3.19 ERA (128 ER/361.2 IP) and 414 strikeouts in 69 games (60 starts). Last season he set career marks, going 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA (66 ER/182.1 IP) and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts. The 2019 All-Star was originally selected by the Dodgers in the first round (24 overall) of the 2015 First Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University.