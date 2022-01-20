Dodgers: Potential Free Agent Target Carlos Correa Hires Scott Boras As Agent

Since the MLB players are unable to sign during the lockout, all they can do right now is to prepare for free agency to resume. According to reports, free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has hired Scott Boras as his agent.

Boras is a major figure in baseball. Boras Corporation has negotiated some of the most lucrative deals in sports history. Most recently, the super-agent was instrumental in persuading former Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager to sign a ten-year, $325M contract with the Texas Rangers.

Boras has also negotiated the megadeals of Gerrit Cole (324M/9yrs), Bryce Harper (330M/13 yrs), Anthony Rendon (245M/7 yrs), and Stephen Strasberg (245M/7 yrs). All of this means that Correa is absolutely after the big bucks.

The hiring of Boras could end up having a massive impact on the Dodgers' interest in Correa, which has all been theorized at this point. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said earlier that Los Angeles could be in on Correa, but this certainly complicates things.

“Who knows, they could even get involved in (Carlos) Correa. They’ll have money to burn.”

Correa isn't exactly a fan-favorite around Los Angeles. After his involvement in the Astros cheating scandal and subsequent exchange of words with Dodgers players, not everyone is excited about the opportunity.

But on the diamond, he's been one of the best shortstops since his MLB debut. He leads all qualified shortstops in defensive runs saved (DRS) with 20 and is third in wRC+ (128).

Adding him in will be complicated, but it could absolutely happen. Let's hope that Boras doesn't continue to be as good at his job as he has been in the past, which is unlikely.