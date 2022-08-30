Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has been on the injured list since a back issue forced him from his start in San Francisco on August 4, will be returning soon — possibly as soon as Thursday in New York.

Plunkett might be jumping to conclusions, as the Dodgers have not yet said whether it will be Kershaw or Dustin May on Thursday. Whichever of the two doesn't pitch on Thursday will pitch on Friday at home against the Padres. The Dodgers might know which pitcher is starting which game, but they haven't announced their decision.

Regardless of who pitches on Thursday, it will be a third straight outstanding pitching matchup between the Dodgers, the top run-preventing team in baseball, and the Mets, who are fourth-best at run prevention. Even with Max Scherzer, Tony Gonsolin, and Julio Urias all missing this series, each game has potential to be a pitchers duel.

Tuesday's series opener pits Andrew Heaney against Taijuan Walker. Heaney has been outstanding this season healthy, and Walker has been great for the Mets in 20 of his 22 starts.

Wednesday’s will be All-Star Tyler Anderson against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. Anderson has been a pleasant surprise who has provided consistent excellence for the Dodgers this year, while deGrom is probably the best pitcher in baseball when he's healthy, which he hasn't been very often the last two seasons.

Chris Bassitt will pitch for the Mets on Thursday. After coming over from the A's in an offseason trade, Bassitt has been about what the Mets were hoping for, going 11-7 with a 3.34 ERA. Whether he faces May in his third start since his return from Tommy John surgery or Kershaw in his first start in four weeks, the matchup should be very fun.

Add it all up, and it’s must-see TV for baseball fans this week in New York.