Dodgers Power Through Latest MLB Power Rankings

The Dodgers stay hot on the latest MLB power rankings.

A familiar and welcoming sight for all Dodgers fans as the Dodgers once again top The Athletic's MLB Power Rankings in the final rankings of the regular season. Of course, this comes to no surprise as the team reached 110 wins on Saturday tying the second highest win total ever for an NL team.

The Astros sit right behind at two with the Braves, Yankees and Mets following suit. To put it into perspective, the Dodgers sit six games ahead of the Astros while being 122 runs ahead. Despite the pitching carousel, the Dodgers have allowed 505 runs to the Astros 513.

The dominance is clear and the Dodgers continue to do things the league has not seen in a very long time (via James Fegan and Nick Groke, The Athletic).

"The Dodgers’ run differential right now is +333, almost 100 runs better than the next ranked team, the Yankees. In baseball’s history, only the 1939 Yankees (+411), the 1927 Yankees (+376) and the 1936 Yankees (+334) had a more lopsided run differential. They are the best hitting team in the league (.258 average), the best slugging team in the majors (.445), with the best rotation (2.74 ERA) and best bullpen in the league (2.87)."

The Dodgers have done this behind the help of their stacked batting order and their still highly respectable pitching unit besides losing Walker Buehler for the season and Tony Gonsolin being out longer than expected (Gonsolin is slated to make his first start in over a month Monday night).

It's been beaten down like a dead horse, but now more than ever it makes sense to believe that all of these great rankings will not matter if the Dodgers don't come out on top in November.

