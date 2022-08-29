Skip to main content
Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star

Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star

Dodgers prospect Ronan Kopp has some nasty stuff on the mound.

The Dodgers truly do have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to pitchers down on the farm. For some fans, the name Ronan Kopp may not elicit much of a reaction. For others in the know, a recent video is sure to have them salivating even more.

Kopp, a local kid out of Baldwin Park, Calif., was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old made his mark as a hurler at Scottsdale High School in Arizona and South Mountain Community College before joining LA as a pro.

Facing YouTube personality Eric Sim on the Momentum YouTube channel, the left-handed fireballer showed off some impressive stuff on the mound. 98 mile-per-hour fastballs. Nasty sliders and curveballs. And a solid changeup made Sim look absolutely foolish in the box.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE

(Note: there is a language warning)

In parts of two seasons in the minor leagues, Kopp owns a 5-2 record with a 2.80 ERA in 28 games. He's started 10 games this season as well and has tossed 59 innings between low-A Rancho Cucamonga and high-A Great Lakes.

With stuff like his, chances are high that he can make a splash with the Dodgers in the next year or two.

USATSI_18936154_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18944502_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Secures Road Victory Led By Potential NL CY Young Candidate

By Kristilyn Hetherington
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson, Have Yourself a Week

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18814199_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: A Return Date For Kershaw Could Be Coming Very Soon

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18922118_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18705786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18815754_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bullpen Continues To Make History Thanks to Mark Prior

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18866427_168396005_lowres
News

2022 Dodgers are Terrorizing Opponents Even Away from Dodgers Stadium

By Ricardo Sandoval