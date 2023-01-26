Dodgers Prospect Might Have a Tough Time Cracking MLB Roster

As the Dodgers expect to utilize their youth this upcoming season, many of the young guys could have an opportunity. Michael Busch has potential, but it could be more difficult competing for plate appearances against other star prospects like Miguel Vargas.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote a mailbag column and was specially asked about Busch and his possible role on the team:

"Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts have mentioned making a runway for Miguel Vargas. What about Michael Busch? He is already 25 and seems he needs his shot at regular playing time. — Mike W.

The problem is, unlike Vargas, the Dodgers don’t really have a place to play Busch. Vargas is passable at third base and will grow into left field, and the evaluations at second base seem promising enough. Busch will need to make strides to handle second base defensively. And while Busch has hit well at Triple A (an .823 OPS, or 102 wRC+), the Dodgers appear much higher on Vargas’ bat.

Busch can definitely play his way into a role, but he might be the position player with the toughest path to playing time behind Vargas and Outman.”

There is uncertainty over whether Busch will be a necessary option given the fact the Dodgers already have adequate pieces in positions like center and first base. As Ardaya mentions, Busch will have to compete for at-bats on the crowded Dodgers roster including other talented rookies like Miguel Vargas and James Outman.

Though Busch has experience playing left field in the minors, there is hesitation in placing him in that particular role. Last month, Baseball Prospectus said Busch could have the potential to thrive in a utility role at second base and left field.

The 25-year-old is a top 2b prospect, but because he lacks on defense, this could make it more difficult for LA to see instant value in bringing him up to the lineup.