Dodgers Prospect Shares News of Injury From Last August

Being able to do what James Outman did after his injury makes him that much more special

With Cody Bellinger leaving for the Cubs, a clear need was made in centerfield. While the Dodgers have not addressed it in a bank breaking scenario, James Outman was one many saw that can fill the void.

Outman appeared in four games for Los Angeles over the 2022 season. During that span, Outman recorded one home run and three RBI's on a .462 batting average.

Respectable numbers and one the Dodgers can utilize with such a bright future, but perhaps what makes Outman most notable is his ability to come back from injury. An injury he suffered in August that caused him to miss two weeks after being sent back down from Los Angeles.

"It was a backfoot slider, it hit me in the toe and it fractured my left big toe. I was out for like two weeks and then back in there and now I feel good. I feel agile again"

Despite the injury, Outman came back and hit two grand slams in one week and hit a .344 the rest of the season for OKC. Injuries won't easily hinder Outman and that's exactly what the Dodgers need moving forward.

The team still has time to decide what their roster will look like, or at-least become by the end of the season, but Outman has made a strong case to be apart of the Dodgers plans.