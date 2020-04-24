InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

Jake Reiner

Name: Cody Thomas

Vitals: Outfielder. 6' 4", 211, age 25, bats left, throws right. From Colleyville, Texas.

Draft: Selected by the Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2016 draft out of The University of Oklahoma.

Highest level of play: 2019 Tulsa Drillers.

Likely date for major league debut: 2020/2021.

Dodgers Spring Training stats: 7-22, a triple and five home runs, seven strikeouts, .318/.333/1.019.

Baseball America scouting report 2017 (subscription required): “He's strong with plus raw power...His pure hitting ability lags behind his power, with length and stiffness to his stroke and trouble recognizing spin, which led to a 33 percent strikeout rate. Thomas' speed and arm strength are both average. He rotated among all three outfield spots in 2016 and is best suited for one of the corners. Despite being a college draft pick, Thomas is unlikely to move quickly given his background.”

Comment: You could certainly hear the crack of the bat from a Cody Thomas 2020 spring training home run from Arizona to Los Angeles. What became clear to me is that this dude absolutely punishes baseballs. It’s a shame we don’t get to see what Thomas’ stat line could’ve been had MLB finished its exhibition schedule. However, 12 games was all I really needed to watch to know that the Dodgers could truly have something here in a year or two.

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

So, obviously Thomas can leave the yard, but his strikeout rate is a little troubling. One thing Baseball America pointed out was that he has issues recognizing spin. That seems to have followed him throughout the minors so far because over the last three seasons he’s struck out approximately 29% of the time.

The Dodgers already have a crowded outfield and I’m curious to see where he fits into the fold. Not to mention, Thomas didn’t crack Baseball America’s top 30 Dodgers prospects, which means he’s also got the likes of outfielders Luke Raley (#26), D.J. Peters (#14) and Luis Rodriguez (#10) to compete with in the pecking order. However, despite everything I mentioned that’s working against Thomas, the skills he displayed in a limited spring training are certainly enough to get your hopes up about his potential major league future.

Fun fact about Thomas in his collegiate days: he was a two-sport athlete at Oklahoma playing baseball and football. Even though Thomas wouldn’t necessarily admit this himself, I’m glad he lost out to Baker Mayfield for the starting quarterback position so he could focus all his efforts on baseball. The Dodgers and their fans are certainly grateful. 

Jake Reiner is a native-Angeleno and is currently a sports and news reporter for KCBS/KCAL, Channels 2&9, where he has covered the Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers, and most recently traveled with the Rams for the entire season as the beat reporter for KCBS. 

