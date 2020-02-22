Dodgers Prospect Watch: Zach McKinstry

Vitals: second base, 6 ' 180, age 24, bats left, throws right. Born in Toledo, Ohio, raised in Los Angeles, California.

How acquired: Drafted out of Central Michigan University by the Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Signed by: Trey Magnuson.

Highest level of play: 2019 Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Baseball America 2020 ranking: 20th among Dodgers prospects.

Baseball America scouting report (subscription required): “… Work[s] counts, recognize[s] pitches and make[s) consistent contact … He added muscle, tweaked his grip and altered his bat path to generate more loft last season …newfound pop… [translates] to 10-15 home runs in the majors …versatile … an above-average runner with a plus, accurate arm."

Justin Turner, leader of men. And more importantly, leader of Dodgers.

Likely date for major league debut: 2020/2021.

Comment: Coming off a 2019 season in which he hit a combined .300/.366/.516 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs at AA-Tulsa and AAA-Oklahoma City, McKinstry was rewarded with a 40-man roster spot this winter. He's hit .270/.357/.416 in four minor league seasons, with the heavy lifting accomplished during the last two seasons. You may see him in action as early as noon today when the Dodgers face the Giants in the preseason opener at Scottsdale Stadium.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.