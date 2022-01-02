Dodgers: Prospects Experts Talk Bobby Miller's Potential for This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long history of developing intriguing pitching prospects. Right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot made himself known in 2021 so in 2022, righty Bobby Miller could possibly have his turn.

MLB.com selected Miller as one of the prospects they are “excited to see debut in ’22”. Scouts graded his fastball (65) and slider (60) as “plus” pitches. His four-pitch mix selection also has the Dodgers organization thrilled.

“With a heavy fastball that can park in the upper 90s, a sharp mid-80s slider, a developing low-80s curveball and a lively mid-80s changeup,

However, the panel of three MLB.com writers noted this one thing:

he’ll help the Dodgers as soon as he tightens his command a bit more.”

According to scouts, Miller has a chance to be a starter. The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to share that viewpoint. Between High-A and Double-A, Miller started in 14 of the 17 games he played in. The former Louisville Cardinal surrendered just 15 earned runs in 56.1 innings (2.40 ERA).

2021 reminded us yet again that there is no such thing as too much pitching. Miller isn't expected to make the Opening Day roster but is expected to be called up at least a few times in 2022. Heck, he may even be able to help in September and October.

Hopefully, we get to see the Dodgers 2020 first-round pick take the hill at Chavez Ravine sooner, rather than later.