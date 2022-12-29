Dodgers Prospects: There Is Plenty Of Usage Available For Michael Busch

How much will the Dodgers trust using the top prospect when his name is called?

It's always a fun scenario when you got a guy that can play anywhere on the field. For top prospect Michael Busch, he can play second base, first base or left field for the Dodgers depending on how they will choose to utilize him.

Outfield and third base seem to be the two positions that the Dodgers are still contemplating about opening the door for Busch. The 24-year-old prospect has made his way around the minor leagues and reached triple-A in 2022 with OKC.

Busch currently sits on 52 career home runs in the minor leagues with 32 coming last season between two teams on a .274 batting average. The offensive efficiency is enough to leave any team ready for his next step (via Baseball Prospectus).

Busch is a well-rounded offensive contributor, capable of driving the ball to all fields and contributing from any spot in the lineup.

If his offensive abilities aren't enough, perhaps his abilities defensively will be enough to bring him into the majors.

His versatility also extends to the defensive side, where the second baseman by trade manned left field and first base at times last season. While he’s not flashy with the leather, his athleticism and baseball IQ allow him to provide adequate defense at multiple positions. Busch may be most valuable as a super-utility player, capable of spelling teammates across the diamond while providing some offensive firepower.

With plenty of money to work with and young exciting prospects, this is the perfect time to bring Busch into the mix. Perhaps the Dodgers can show the value of their prospects to trade for proven players when the time is right.