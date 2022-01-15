Skip to main content
Dodgers: Rachel Balkovec to be Baseball's First Female Manager
Team(s)
New York Yankees

Dodgers: Rachel Balkovec to be Baseball's First Female Manager

Balkovec will be managing a Yankees minor league club this coming season.

Balkovec will be managing a Yankees minor league club this coming season.

The first female baseball manager in history has been hired. Rachel Balkovec will manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons this season. The Tarpons are part of the New York Yankees organization.

During a remote press conference, Balkovec explained what her managerial approach will be.

“My goal is to develop them as young men and young people who have an immense amount of pressure on them. My goal is to support the coaches who are on the staff — we’re going to be talking nuts and bolts of pitching and hitting with them and defense. It’s really just to be a supporter and to facilitate an environment where they can be successful and you just design the environment and let the rest take care of itself.”

This is not a publicity stunt for the Yankees (as if they needed one). Balkovec has has been working in MLB organizations for the better part of a decade.

Read More

Balkovec recently served as a minor league hitting coach for the Yankees. She held positions with the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals organizations as a strength and conditioning coach.

As minor league coach for the Yankees, Balkovec had to develop strong relationships with the players. Those relationships allowed Balkovec to work closely with the players and help them improve on a daily basis.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had this to say when asked about Balkovec's new position.

“We look forward to the days where these are no longer newsworthy items.”

The hiring of Balkovec is a big moment in a sport with a rigid, traditionalist history.

USATSI_13480011
News

Dodgers: Rachel Balkovec to be Baseball's First Female Manager

59 seconds ago
USATSI_16536382_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Charity Golf Event Gets a Helping Hand from Teammates

2 hours ago
USATSI_17013772
News

Dodgers Free Agency: Albert Pujols Discusses the 2022 Season

4 hours ago
Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) throws the ball as the Dodgers work out at Globe Life Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Spotted Working Out with Former Boston Red Sox Teammates

6 hours ago
Oct 17, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after a strike out in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game six of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Near the Top of Top Starters in 2022

Jan 13, 2022
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Foundation Auction Includes Seager, Pujols, and Magic Gear

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_15121653
News

Dodgers: Alex Wood Says Receiving His WS Ring in Giants Orange Was a "Weird Deal"

Jan 13, 2022
June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reportedly Often Plays Through His Injuries

Jan 12, 2022