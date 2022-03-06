Dodgers: Radio Broadcaster Charley Steiner Enshrined into Another Hall-of-Fame

Dodgers broadcaster Charley Steiner has had a storied career in the booth. The Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer is already in the National Radio Hall of Fame, but this week, Steiner earned another honor.

Steiner was inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame before the MVC kicked off their conference championship basketball tournament.

Steiner attended Bradley University which has been a member of the MVC for decades. As USA Today's Bob Nightengale ponits out, Bradley's sports communication department is named after Steiner. The Charley Steiner School of Sports Communication has over 100 majors from television broadcasting to media relations.

As broadcaster, Steiner has won five Emmy awards.

His call of Game 6 of the 2020 World Series is something that Dodgers fans won't forget anytime soon.