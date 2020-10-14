SI.com
Dodgers' Rally Falls Short in Game 2 Loss, But Provides Hope for Game 3

Ian Casselberry

The Dodgers are down 0-2 in the NLCS after losing Game 2 to the Braves, 8-7. But their position might not be as dire as that appears. 

A previously flatlining offense showed a pulse in the ninth inning, which may provide a boost of confidence going into Game 3. But the Dodgers will face another Atlanta pitcher who hasn’t allowed a postseason run in Kyle Wright. 

After not having pitched for 17 days and being rushed into the breach to replace schedule starter Clayton Kershaw (back spasms), Tony Gonsolin was perfect for three inning before faltering. He allowed five earned runs on three hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Pedro Baez didn’t help, walking two batters and allowing two runs to score after replacing Gonsolin. Dave Roberts would cite the three-batter rule as a problem, but in reality it was his customary poor October decision making that was the problem. 

But even if Gonsolin had been great, would it have mattered when the lineup couldn’t score any runs for him?

Julio Urias might get some run support in Game 3 if the Dodgers can carry their Tuesday night ninth-inning surge forward into Wednesday. In two postseason appearances, he’s allowed one run and four hits in eight innings, with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Will Urias be just as good starting as he’s been in relief? 

The Dodgers lineup could certainly help matters by scoring early, maybe even before Freddie Freeman hits a home run for the Braves. At least the team knows someone besides Corey Seager (2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Game 2) can generate some offense against Atlanta’s pitching now.

Facing Josh Tomlin in the ninth, Max Muncy hit a two-run homer (with a little bit of swagger), followed by a Cody Bellinger RBI triple to cut the deficit to 8-7 and make the Braves sweat a bit. The effort was too late and not quite enough to tie the game or take the lead. But the crash cart paddles jolted the offense back to life. 

And if the Dodgers can win Game 3, this series gets interesting with Kershaw presumably being ready to start Game 4. Yes, being up 2-0 in the series would obviously be better. But that heart is beating again. 

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He’s covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report’s first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1 Chat, Monday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

[Updated: Final score: Braves 5, Dodgers 1. Will Smith the winner (0-1), Blake Treinen the loser (0-1). No L.A. home runs. Atlanta leads the NLCS one game to none. Game 2 with Clayton Kershaw versus Ian Anderson tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. PT.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2 Chat, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. on FS1

[Updated: Final score: Braves 8, Dodgers 7. Tyler Matzek the winner (0-1), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1) and Max Muncy (1). Atlanta leads the best of seven NLCS two games to none.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Must Rally With Clayton Kershaw Scratched From NLCS Game 2 Start

Dodgers longtime ace Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from his National League Championship Series Game 2 start with back spasms, with rookie Tony Gonsolin replacing him versus the Braves at 3:05 p.m. PT today at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 2 Chat, Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. on FS1

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Padres 5. Clayton Kershaw the winner (1-0), Zach Davies the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (1). Dodgers take a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap it up with a sweep tomorrow.]

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS Game 3 Chat, Thursday at 6:08 p.m. on MLBN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 12, Padres 3. Julio Urias the winner (1-0), Adrian Morejon the loser (0-1). No home runs. Dodgers sweep the series, three games to none and move on to to face the Braves in the National League Championship Series, beginning Sunday at Texas.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Personnel Weirdness as Dodgers Add Alex Wood to 28-Man NLCS Roster

But a 15th Los Angeles pitcher and Alex Wood of all people getting the nod? Really, Andrew Friedman? Alex Wood, who after going a whopping 35 2/3, with a 5.80 ERA and 6.38 FIP and 1.402 WHIP for Cincinnati in the non-pandemic season of 2019 and followed up with 12 2/3, 6.39, 5.01 and 1.816 for the Dodgers in 2020? The one who allowed runs in five of his nine appearances this season and five earned in the four innings of this final three outings (11.25 ERA) and who hasn't pitched since September 26? That Alex Wood?

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Predicting the Dodgers NLCS 28-Man Roster

It's as long-shot as long-shots can be, and I have zero expectations about it happening, but I wouldn't mind the removal of Jansen from the roster in favor of another pitcher. Mitch White, Josh Sborz, Dennis Santana or even Alex Wood, in order of preference. Removing Kenley from the closer's spot, which hasn't even been made official, isn't good enough. If he can ruin a game in the ninth inning, he can do blow up in the fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth as well. This ain't beanbag, people. Nice guys finish last.

Howard Cole

by

Throwdeuce

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Preview

As someone who watched the majority of both team’s games, the 2020 Dodgers remind me very much of the 1998 Yankees, a team some consider the greatest of all time. The ’98 Yankees won 114 games in the regular season. This Dodgers’ regular-season winning percentage translates to 116 wins over a 162-game season. Both teams won so reliably, and so often bullied opponents’ bullpens, that games they were losing by a small margins in the middle innings felt like sure wins, and most often were.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Going Out on a Limb About Dodgers’ Postseason Prospects

Atlanta is a step up in competition and I don’t expect a sweep. The same is true for both the Rays and Yankees, whichever team should be victorious in the one division series yet to be completed (Yankees' Gerrit Cole versus Rays' Tyler Glasnow at 4:10 p.m. PT on TBS). It's unreasonable to expect a sweep.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Brewers at Dodgers NLWC Series Game 1 Chat, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2. Julio Urias the winner (1-0), Brent Suter the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1). Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three National League Wild Card series, with a chance to wrap it up at home tomorrow. Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff at 7:07 p.m. PT on ESPN.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio