Dodgers Recall Mitch White, Option Josh Sborz

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White and have optioned right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz.

"White, 25, returns for his third stint with the team after making his Major League debut on August 28 at Texas. He fired a scoreless inning against the Rangers, allowing one hit and striking out one. The former Bronco has been with the Dodgers four seasons, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University.

"Sborz, 26, pitched a season-high 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball last night. In four outings this season, he has allowed one earned run over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 11 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA (9 ER/13.1 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."