SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers Recall Mitch White, Option Josh Sborz

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White and have optioned right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz.

"White, 25, returns for his third stint with the team after making his Major League debut on August 28 at Texas. He fired a scoreless inning against the Rangers, allowing one hit and striking out one. The former Bronco has been with the Dodgers four seasons, across five different levels, posting a 14-15 record with a 3.97 ERA (130 ER/294.2 IP) and 311 strikeouts. Last season, he split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, going a combined 4-6 with a 5.09 ERA (53 ER/93.2 IP) and 105 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of Santa Clara University.

"Sborz, 26, pitched a season-high 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball last night. In four outings this season, he has allowed one earned run over 4.1 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 11 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA (9 ER/13.1 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Rockies 3. Dylan Floro the winner (2-0), Kyle Freeland the loser (2-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (13) and Edwin Rios (5). Colorado falls to 22-27, while the Dodgers improve to 36-15 and reduce their magic number to win the National League West to five.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Padres 4. Dustin May he winner (2-1), Adrián Morejón the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (11) and Chris Taylor (6). Dodgers win the three-game series and the season series (six games to four) and improve to 35-15. San Diego falls to 32-19.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dark-Horse Candidate to Replace Gavin Lux on Dodgers' Postseason Roster

For the record, I am not anti-Lux. In fact, to the contrary, I lobbied for his promotion in this space well ahead of it becoming a reality. But this ain’t been bag. If there are intriguing options to replace him on the postseason roster, it’s time to make that call tout suite. And that would be now, to get that new man some reps.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Monday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Padres 7, Dodgers 2 in embarrassing fashion. Dinelson Lamet the winner (3-1), Clayton Kershaw the loser (5-2). No L.A. home runs. San Diego improves to 32-17, Dodgers fall to 34-14.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Friday at 5:10 p.m.

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Friday marks the second of four with the Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is at 5:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Announce 2021 Cactus League Schedule

The Los Angeles Dodgers today announced their 30-game 2021 Cactus League schedule, with their 13th season of Spring Training in Glendale, Arizona beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27 against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa. The Dodgers will open their home schedule the following day, Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Texas Rangers at Camelback Ranch – Glendale.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Series Preview

This weekend’s four-game set marks the Dodgers’ only trip of the year to Colorado and their final regular-season series against a National League team. The Rockies hold the distinction of being the only team to win a series against the 2020 Dodgers, but on the season as a whole, Colorado has won just two of the six games between these two teams, and the Dodgers have outscored them 38-25.

Cliff Corcoran