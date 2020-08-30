Dodgers Recall RHP Tony Gonsolin to Start Today, Option Josh Sborz

As expected, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Tony Gonsolin this morning and he will start at Texas today at 11:35 a.m. Right-hander Josh Sborz was optioned to the club's alternate site at USC.

Now we'll just see whether Gonsolin sticks for good this time. Mark me down as skeptical.

Per the club:

"Gonsolin, 26, returns for his third stint with the club and will start the rubber match against the Texas Rangers this afternoon. On the season, he is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/14.2 IP) in his three starts. He has limited the opposition to .125 (6-for-48) batting average with a 0.55 WHIP and 12 strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in his last five outings dating back to last season and has tossed 17.2 scoreless innings in that span. In 14 career Major League games (nine starts), he is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA (13 ER/54.2 IP) and 49 strikeouts. The former ninth round selection in the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of St. Mary’s College is 20-14 with a 3.33 ERA (100 ER/270.1 IP) and 315 strikeouts in 100 minor league appearances (39 starts) with the Dodgers.

"Sborz, 26, made his season debut on Thursday in Game 1 of the doubleheader, tossing a scoreless inning to secure the victory for the Dodgers over the Giants. In parts of two seasons, eight games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA (8 ER/10.0 IP) and eight strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances with the Dodgers and has seven of his eight career strikeouts in that span. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."