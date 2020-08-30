SI.com
Dodgers Recall RHP Tony Gonsolin to Start Today, Option Josh Sborz

Howard Cole

As expected, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Tony Gonsolin this morning and he will start at Texas today at 11:35 a.m. Right-hander Josh Sborz was optioned to the club's alternate site at USC.

Now we'll just see whether Gonsolin sticks for good this time. Mark me down as skeptical. 

Per the club:

"Gonsolin, 26, returns for his third stint with the club and will start the rubber match against the Texas Rangers this afternoon. On the season, he is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/14.2 IP) in his three starts. He has limited the opposition to .125 (6-for-48) batting average with a 0.55 WHIP and 12 strikeouts. He has not allowed a run in his last five outings dating back to last season and has tossed 17.2 scoreless innings in that span. In 14 career Major League games (nine starts), he is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA (13 ER/54.2 IP) and 49 strikeouts. The former ninth round selection in the 2016 First Year Player Draft out of St. Mary’s College is 20-14 with a 3.33 ERA (100 ER/270.1 IP) and 315 strikeouts in 100 minor league appearances (39 starts) with the Dodgers.

"Sborz, 26, made his season debut on Thursday in Game 1 of the doubleheader, tossing a scoreless inning to secure the victory for the Dodgers over the Giants. In parts of two seasons, eight games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA (8 ER/10.0 IP) and eight strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier has not allowed a run in five of his last six appearances with the Dodgers and has seven of his eight career strikeouts in that span. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Rangers 6, Dodgers 2. Joely Rodriguez the winner (1-0), Jake McGee the loser (2-1). No L.A. home runs. Texas improves to 12-19, L.A. falls to 24-10.]

Howard Cole

JC60

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Giants Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Giants 10, Dodgers 8 in 11 innings. Sam Selman the winner (1-0), Dennis Santana the loser (1-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (8) and Max Muncy (8). Giants improve to 15-6, Dodgers fall to 22-9. #Manfred]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Rockies 1. Walker Buehler the winner (1-0), Jon Gray the loser (1-3). No home runs. With Bueher's best start of the year (6 IP, 1 ER, 11 Ks), Los Angeles improves to 20-8, Colorado falls 13-13.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers Recall Gavin Lux, Option Mitch White

After seeming to outgrow the minor leagues with a glorious 2019 season (.347/.421/.607, with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs in 458 at bats), Lux, was expected to be the team's regular second baseman in 2020. Either his performance in Spring Training or the COVID-19 shutdown changed all that, and I'm not sure which.

Howard Cole

Rockies at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 11, Rockies 3. Victor Gonzalez the winner (1-0), Antonio Senzatela the loser (3-1). L.A. home runs by Kiké Hernandez (3), Corey Seager (7), Mookie Betts 2 (11), Max Muncy (7), Will Smith (3) and Cody Bellinger (8). Dodgers sweep the series and finish the first half at 22-8. Colorado falls to 13-15.}

Howard Cole

Persona-Driven Fabio

Dodgers at Texas Rangers Series Preview

Mike Minor’s velocity is way down. His average fastball is nearly two miles per hour slower than a year ago (down to 91 from nearly 93), with his maximum speed falling even farther (from better than 96 mph to less than 94). Accordingly, his hard-hit rate is way up, from 30.4 percent last year to 40.7 this year. That’s particularly bad news for a flyball pitcher, even if the Rangers’ new ballpark has thus far been surprisingly favorable to pitchers. Minor has allowed fewer than four runs in just two of his six starts this season. Over his last two outings, against the Padres and Mariners, he allowed five home runs in 9 2/3 innings. The Dodgers lead the majors in home runs.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: Dodger, Rangers Reporters Discuss Weekend Series at Texas

Rangers Insider's Chris Halicke and our own Tom Wilson discuss the series matchups, the state of the Rangers and a trade rumor which should interest you.

Howard Cole