Dodgers: Recalling Former President Barack Obama's Vin Scully Speech

The outpouring of support and respect for Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully following the announcement of his passing on Tuesday night has been nothing short of remarkable. Scully meant so much to so many people and his 67 year career, and how he handled it throughout the decades, is something that everyone, even non-baseball fans, can appreciate.

From having the main street into Dodger Stadium named after him, to being immortalized alongside the retired Dodgers numbers at Chavez Ravine, Scully has earned countless honors and accolades, and it probably still isn't enough for a person of his stature, elegance, and grace.

In 2016, Scully earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom from then president Barack Obama. Even on a stage with Michael Jordan, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, and Tom Hanks, one could argue Scully was the most impressive of them all.

During the ceremony, Obama spoke about Scully's incredible career (quotes via former White House photographer Pete Souza)

"The game of baseball has a handful of signature sounds. You hear the crack of the bat. You got the crowd singing in the seventh inning stretch. And you’ve got the voice of Vin Scully. Most fans listen to a game's broadcast when they can't be at the ballpark. Generations of Dodger fans brought their radios into the stands because you didn't want to miss one of Vin's stories."⁣

Obama continue.

"Most play-by-play announcers partner with an analyst in the booth to chat about the action. Vin worked alone and talked just with us. Since Jackie Robinson started at second base, Vin taught us the game and introduced us to its players. He narrated the improbable years, the impossible heroics, turned contests into conversations."

Obama recounted the ever-humble Scully's interaction to hearing about receiving the medal.

"When he heard about this honor, Vin asked with characteristic humility, 'Are you sure? I'm just an old baseball announcer.' And we had to inform him that to Americans of all ages, you are an old friend."

Baseball fans of all ages, sports fans, and even presidents, Vin inspired them all.