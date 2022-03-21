Dodgers Regular Season Tickets Now On Sale

It was a long, long wait, but baseball fans can now count on a 162-game regular season. Which means, there's 81 glorious baseball games coming to Dodger Stadium for Dodgers fans to enjoy.

Earlier this week, Dodgers regular season game tickets went on sale. Which is kind of like Christmas in March.

Due to the Dodgers recent free agency activity, there's some mighty interesting series to be played at Chavez Ravine.

The Atlanta Braves come to town in the middle of April. It's usually an interesting series since the two clubs have played the last two NLCS against each other, but due to recent events, it's even juicier matchup.

Newly minted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will play his old team and Kenley Jansen will make his return to Dodger Stadium in a Braves uniform.

Dodgers fans will also get their first look at Joc Pederson in a San Francisco jersey in early May. Max Scherzer and his Mets come to town the first weekend of June. Those are just a few of the highlights form the first half of the Dodgers home schedule.

And of course, there's a fresh slate of bobbleheads on the docket too.

Baseball is back!