Dodgers Reinstate Joc Pederson From Family Medical Emergency List, Option Zach McKinstry

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry. Dodgers have reinstated Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list and have optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry."

"Pederson, 28, has played in 38 games this season, batting .178 (19-for-109) with six homers and 12 RBI. Last season, he batted .249 (112-for-450) with 36 homers and 74 RBI, setting career-highs in batting average, runs (83), hits, homers, RBI and OPS (.876). In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .230 (492-for-2141) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI.

"McKinstry, 25, made his Major League debut on Thursday against the Rockies and he made his first career start on Sunday afternoon in Colorado. He recorded his first hit on Sunday, a double off Antonio Senzatela and finished the game 2-for-4. In four games with the Dodgers this year, he is 2-for-7 with a run scored. The Indiana native split the 2019 season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, playing six different positions and hitting .300 (129-for-430) with 24 doubles, 19 homers and 78 RBI. He finished the season with Oklahoma City and hit .382 (34-for-89) with seven homers and 26 RBI in 26 games. In his five minor league seasons in the Dodgers organization, he has hit a combined .270 (331-for-1226) with 30 homers and 149 RBI across five different levels."