Dodgers Reinstate Joc Pederson From Family Medical Emergency List, Option Zach McKinstry

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry. Dodgers have reinstated Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list and have optioned infielder/outfielder Zach McKinstry."

"Pederson, 28, has played in 38 games this season, batting .178 (19-for-109) with six homers and 12 RBI. Last season, he batted .249 (112-for-450) with 36 homers and 74 RBI, setting career-highs in batting average, runs (83), hits, homers, RBI and OPS (.876). In parts of seven seasons with the Dodgers, he is a career .230 (492-for-2141) hitter with 129 homers and 299 RBI.

"McKinstry, 25, made his Major League debut on Thursday against the Rockies and he made his first career start on Sunday afternoon in Colorado. He recorded his first hit on Sunday, a double off Antonio Senzatela and finished the game 2-for-4. In four games with the Dodgers this year, he is 2-for-7 with a run scored. The Indiana native split the 2019 season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, playing six different positions and hitting .300 (129-for-430) with 24 doubles, 19 homers and 78 RBI. He finished the season with Oklahoma City and hit .382 (34-for-89) with seven homers and 26 RBI in 26 games. In his five minor league seasons in the Dodgers organization, he has hit a combined .270 (331-for-1226) with 30 homers and 149 RBI across five different levels."

Gillyking
Gillyking

Well that decision weakened us considerably. I just hope that whatever the fam-erg was, got fixed and that Jocs going to be able to focus on championship caliber play now.
Was really hoping that Zack Mckinistry was going to find a way to hang on up here. Very excited about his future on this club.

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Rockies 6, Dodgers 3. Antonio Senzatela the winner (5-2), Tony Gonsolin the loser (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Colorado improves 23-29. Dodgers improve to 38-16, with their magic number to clinch the National League West remaining at two.]

Howard Cole

eppis1

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, Rockies 1. Clayton Kershaw the winner (6-2), Chi Chi Rodriguez the loser (0-2). Los Angeles home runs by Chris Taylor (7) and AJ Pollock (12). Colorado falls to 22-29, Dodgers improve to 38-15. Pending the result of the Padres-Mariners game at Petco Park, L.A.'s magic number is three.]

Howard Cole

Old fan

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Friday at 5:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 15, Rockies 6. Mitch White the winner (1-0), Ryan Castellani the loser (1-3). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (11), Gavin Lux (3) and Mookie Betts (16). Colorado falls the 22-28, Dodgers improve to 37-15, with their magic number reduced to four.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rockies Game Thread, Thursday at 5:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Rockies 3. Dylan Floro the winner (2-0), Kyle Freeland the loser (2-2). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (13) and Edwin Rios (5). Colorado falls to 22-27, while the Dodgers improve to 36-15 and reduce their magic number to win the National League West to five.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dark-Horse Candidate to Replace Gavin Lux on Dodgers' Postseason Roster

For the record, I am not anti-Lux. In fact, to the contrary, I lobbied for his promotion in this space well ahead of it becoming a reality. But this ain’t been bag. If there are intriguing options to replace him on the postseason roster, it’s time to make that call tout suite. And that would be now, to get that new man some reps.

Howard Cole

Blue Hawk

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Padres 4. Dustin May he winner (2-1), Adrián Morejón the loser (2-1). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (11) and Chris Taylor (6). Dodgers win the three-game series and the season series (six games to four) and improve to 35-15. San Diego falls to 32-19.]

Howard Cole

JC60

Walker Buehler to Start Thursday for Dodgers, Joc Pederson to Return Tuesday

The 26-year-old right-handed first experienced blister symptoms in his August 21st start and was placed on the IL days later. He was activated and pitched on September 2nd, throwing five scoreless innings on two hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Mission accomplished, until the blister began to trouble Buehler in his next outing September 8th.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Padres Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Padres 1. Tony Gonsolin the winner (1-1), Zach Davies the loser (7-3). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (5). San Diego falls to 32-18, Dodgers improve to 34-15 and will leave town in first place. Day game tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Tommy Lasorda-Led 2000 Olympic Gold Medal Baseball Victory 20 Years Out

Lasorda’s locker room strategy from the start was to instill the belief in his team that they were going to win gold, even if he had never actually seen them play He told the team, his coaches, the media and everyone in Sydney that Team USA was going to beat Cuba. That confidence and swagger worked wonders for the Americans, as they won every game in pool play, except for their first try against Cuba.

David Fanucchi

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

Persona-Driven Fabio