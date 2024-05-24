Dodgers Release Former All-Star From Minor League Contract
The Los Angeles Dodgers have amassed a mighty collection of pitchers at the major- and minor-league levels in a short amount of time. Already in 2024, 27 different pitchers have appeared in a game for the Dodgers. As recently as two years ago, only 31 pitchers appeared in a game for the Dodgers all year.
One of the few name-brand pickups who never cracked the Dodgers' big-league roster: Drew Pomeranz.
The 35-year-old left-hander joined the Angels on a minor league contract in spring training, then latched on with the Dodgers after he was released in April. Pomeranz appeared in eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing nine hits and six runs across nine innings.
Although Pomeranz walked only one batter and struck out 14 in his nine innings, his chances of getting a big-league call-up to Los Angeles appear to have ended Friday, when Pomeranz was released from his minor league contract.
The Dodgers were Pomeranz's ninth organization in a professional career that began in 2010. He's started 140 games and relieved 149 in parts of 11 major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Miwaukee Brewers.
Pomeranz's last big league experience came in 2021 with the Padres, when he went 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA in 27 relief apperances. In 2016 Pomeranz was chosen to the National League All-Star team. He finished that season 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA after being traded to the Red Sox at midseason.