Dodgers Outfield Prospect Called 'True Analytical Superstar'
While the Los Angeles Dodgers front office is lauded for several things, one of their calling cards is unearthing high-level gems in the draft as well as in international free agency.
We've seen countless examples where Los Angeles gets a jump on the competition in drafting a guy perhaps perceived to be 'too early' -- where the player ends up being a major contributor down the line. The same can be said for the wilderness that is international free agency -- where it's essentially a guess as to how any of these prospects will turn out.
According to one report from Baseball America, it appears -- much to the chagrin of the competition -- that the Dodgers have 'done it again' in terms of developing yet another stud prospect.
Venezuelan outfielder Eduardo Quintero has been tearing up the Minor Leagues since signing with the Dodgers as a free agent last year. In the Dominican Summer League, Quintero hit .359 with 5.0 HRs, 42 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases in 212 plate appearances. He notched a 1.089 OPS for good measure.
This year, Quintero is currently playing for the Dodgers rookie league team. Thus far, Quintero is hitting a blistering .351 to go along with a .995 OPS. While the sample size is small, scouts and writers alike are already beginning to take notice.
Writer Geoff Pontes broke down how Quintero came to earn this distinction.
"His contact skills, in particular, are impressive, as he only misses on 12.3% of pitches he swings at in the zone and rarely expands with a 16.6% chase rate. Combine that with a .381 xwOBAcon, 106.6 mph 90th percentile exit velocity and centerfield profile, and you have one of the most exciting players not in full-season play as of yet. Of all the players on this list, Quintero has the look of a true analytical superstar."
It's quite rare for a teenager to display this sort of discipline and patience at the plate. As demonstrated above, the metrics indicate a player with a very high upside.
Don't be shocked if Quintero skyrockets up the Dodgers' prospect rankings list sooner than later.