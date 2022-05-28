Skip to main content
Dodgers Reliever Has a Bizarre LA-First on Thursday

Dodgers Reliever Has a Bizarre LA-First on Thursday

Evan Phillips had an oddly historic night on Thursday for the Dodgers.

Evan Phillips had an oddly historic night on Thursday for the Dodgers.

Thursday night's game wasn't exactly heart-stopping entertainment. Unless you're an Arizona fan. For the Dodgers faithful, the outcome of the game stood in stark contrast to the team's 1-0 loss to Washington on Wednesday. LA pummeled the Diamondbacks in a 14-1 route.

During the Dodgers 24-hit romp in Arizona, history was made. Now that the universal DH has been instituted, it's quite rare to see a pitcher hit anymore. In fact, until Thursday night, a pitcher had no recorded an at-bat according to The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett

Until the Dodgers made a move that was quite embarrassing for the desert snakes. Reliever Evan Phillips was put into the game to pitch the bottom of the sixth inning with the game well in hand, but then, he was inserted into the batting order for Freddie Freeman in the top of the seventh inning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That's right, the Dodgers were so comfortable with their 10-1 lead that they elected to lose their DH for the rest of their game. 

It was the first time a Dodgers pitcher had recorded an at-bat in the universal DH era. 

Phillips didn't make a fool of himself either. He induced a five-pitch walk in the top of the eighth.

Now if one desired to split hairs, Hanser Alberto has logged an at-bat while serving as the Dodgers pitcher, but he's a position player, not a pitcher. 

On the season Phillips has a 3.00 ERA across 17 appearances (18 IP). The pitcher turned hitter was acquired by Los Angeles in August 2021 after being waived by the Tampa Bay Rays. 

Evan PhillipsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Makes Ominous Comment About His Future Health

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_13299142_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Set to Retire Number of Brooklyn Icon This Summer

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18353606_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Julio Urias Facing Washington Nationals Superstar Sets Internet on Fire

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18283780_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bench Player Gets His Own Bobblehead Night

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18198980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Five LA Players Named to MLB Most Hated Players List

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18353667_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Superstar Discusses His Impending Free Agency

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18108098_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Veteran Starter Progressing Well in Recovery Says MLB Insider

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18353665_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Scott Boras Refutes Idea that Juan Soto is on Trading Block

By Staff WriterMay 26, 2022