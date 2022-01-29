Skip to main content
Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Richy is clearly not a fan of the idea.

Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Richy is clearly not a fan of the idea.

Like it or not, robot umpires are inching closer and closer to the big leagues. Major League Baseball made the announcement last week that electronic strikezones will be utilized in Triple-A ballparks in 2022, a big step up from Low-A. And while opinions on the usage are mixed, former Dodgers hurler Rich Hill is NOT in on the idea. 

Hill made an appearance on Buster Olney's podcast this week and addressed the electronic K zone. In his mind, this is just a ploy to get more runs scored. 

“Does this promote offense in the game, with an automated strike zone? If pitchers, we figure out a way to drop in a curveball in there, and it nicks the strike zone but never really gets back of the plate because you’re going to be able to hit the front of the plate, is that something that’s going to be fair for the hitters?”

Hill went on to say that he is completely against the usage of robot umpires in the big leagues. He believes that it changes the art of pitching while also phasing out the defensive-first catchers that have come through the league.

Read More

Olney clarified that it was only a matter of time before the robot umps made their way into MLB. But there has been SO much chatter around the idea. Fans, players, media, and everyone else involved in the sport all have their opinions. 

But Hill had one more interesting angle on the subject. 

“Another side of this that we may be missing out [on], is what’s going to happen on the gambling front? Being able to put on an automated strike zone is something that could be extremely dangerous and going down the other side of this that no one has entertained yet.”

He has a point and one that should worry Major League Baseball a whole lot. 

Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

1 minute ago
USATSI_7850862_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kirsten Watson Says Nomar Garciaparra Hates This One Part of SNLA Job

10 hours ago
Mar 11, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) waits on deck against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Says One Thing Made Him More Nervous Than the 2020 World Series

Jan 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen to Return to LA Says Fan Poll

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_16908191
News

MLB News: CBA Negotiations Update

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_13071088
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Congratulates David Ortiz on Hall-of-Fame Induction

Jan 26, 2022
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Comes in Ranked As One of the Top First Baseman in MLB

Jan 26, 2022
Sep 14, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks to the dugout after being replaced during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Or Sandy Koufax As the Greatest of All Time?

Jan 26, 2022