Dodgers: Rich Hill Has a Lot of Problems With the Electronic Strikezone

Like it or not, robot umpires are inching closer and closer to the big leagues. Major League Baseball made the announcement last week that electronic strikezones will be utilized in Triple-A ballparks in 2022, a big step up from Low-A. And while opinions on the usage are mixed, former Dodgers hurler Rich Hill is NOT in on the idea.

Hill made an appearance on Buster Olney's podcast this week and addressed the electronic K zone. In his mind, this is just a ploy to get more runs scored.

“Does this promote offense in the game, with an automated strike zone? If pitchers, we figure out a way to drop in a curveball in there, and it nicks the strike zone but never really gets back of the plate because you’re going to be able to hit the front of the plate, is that something that’s going to be fair for the hitters?”

Hill went on to say that he is completely against the usage of robot umpires in the big leagues. He believes that it changes the art of pitching while also phasing out the defensive-first catchers that have come through the league.

Olney clarified that it was only a matter of time before the robot umps made their way into MLB. But there has been SO much chatter around the idea. Fans, players, media, and everyone else involved in the sport all have their opinions.

But Hill had one more interesting angle on the subject.

“Another side of this that we may be missing out [on], is what’s going to happen on the gambling front? Being able to put on an automated strike zone is something that could be extremely dangerous and going down the other side of this that no one has entertained yet.”

He has a point and one that should worry Major League Baseball a whole lot.