Dodgers Rise in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Strong Week
The Los Angeles Dodgers ranked second in Newsweek's fifth edition of their MLB Power Rankings, which reflects a jump of two spots from the previous rankings.
The Dodgers had a rough first half of April, as the team's pitching and hitting struggled to perform at a high level, but since then, both sides of the ball have improved significantly.
More News: Dodgers Slugger to Miss Series Opener Vs Braves
While the team does not lead in any specific category so far, the Dodgers are regularly in the top five in terms of production, including home runs, RBIs, batting average, and slugging percentage, showcasing the well-roundedness of the roster.
In a team full of stars, outfielder Andy Pages leads the squad in WAR with 1.6, primarily driven by his offensive contributions.
He is batting .292 this year, with six homers and 14 RBIs, after struggling early to get his bat going.
More news: Surprising Dodgers Outfielder Grabs Share of National League Player of the Week Award
His performance has provided more support for the pitching staff and the team's top hitters. At the beginning of April, it would have been unimaginable to consider him such a valuable bat for the team.
More news: Former Dodgers Reporter Takes Talents to American League East
The Dodgers also have room to grow, with MVP Shohei Ohtani not yet performing at his best and the pitching staff not yet hitting their full stride.
Many of the pitching issues stem from injuries; several pitchers are on the injured list, and there is potential for improved performances from the lower parts of the rotation.
While not dominant yet, the pitching overall is solid and allows the team's explosive offense to secure victories. However, rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki secured the first win of his MLB career Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves.
Better performances from the team's stars and a cleaner bill of health should have the Dodgers take the top spot from the New York Mets.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.