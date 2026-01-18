Freddie Freeman Makes Decision that Appears to prioritize Dodgers

With a roster full of star players, the Los Angeles Dodgers often are well-represented during the World Baseball Classic.

That's expected to be the case again for the 2026 WBC, with the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani due to participate with their respective countries. Yoshinobu Yamamoto presumably will be on the Team Japan roster as well, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Teoscar Hernández was a likely choice for Team Dominican Republic before choosing to withdraw and focus on the upcoming season. According to Shiv Davidi of Sportsnet, Freddie Freeman has made a similar decision and won't be part of Team Canada in the WBC.

Some tough WBC news for Canada as Freddie Freeman withdraws for personal reasons. Dodgers star played in past two tourneys.



Jordan Romano is out too, but on flip side, big boost for Canadian rotation as Jameson Taillon is in. Also now in are C Liam Hicks and INF Tyler Black. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 10, 2026

Prior to news of Freeman's withdrawal, it was suggested by Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt that potential medical procedures were going to prevent him from playing in the international tournament. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said soon after he wasn't aware of such possibility.

Freeman underwent right ankle surgery after the Dodgers won the 2024 World Series. He played in just three games to begin the 2025 season before going on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained right ankle that occurred when Freeman slipped in a shower at home.

He also dealt with a minor neck stinger that caused Freeman to miss one game. He otherwise was relatively healthy and played in 147 games for the second consecutive season.

It's plausible Freeman is simply looking to avoid added wear and tear that comes with playing in the World Baseball Classic due to the Dodgers starting each of the last two seasons internationally and then going on World Series runs.

Freeman is poised to turn 37 years old in September and will have one more season on his Dodgers contract before becoming a free agent in 2027.

Freddie Freeman's history with Canada

Freeman has twice played for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, first in 2017 and again in 2023. He does so as a means of honoring his parents, both of whom were born in Canada.

Rosemary Joy Freeman was born in Toronto and passed away because of melanoma in 2000 when Freeman was 10 years old. Freeman's father was born in Windsor, Ontario.

Freeman himself is an American Citizen, but has been eligible to play for Canada because of his parents heritage. That connection also made facing the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series especially meaningful for the All-Star first baseman.

Freeman has four singles and one walk, two RBI and three runs scored in 21 at-bats over his career in the WBC.

