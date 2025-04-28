Surprising Dodgers Outfielder Grabs Share of National League Player of the Week Award
Andy Pages burst onto the scene last year as a rookie, grabbing a regular spot in the Dodgers' outfield rotation in a surprising season that culminated in a World Series championship.
Pages cooled off after his hot start, but was able to make his first career Opening Day roster out of spring training this year. Now, five weeks later, he's achieved another career first.
Pages won his first career weekly honor, sharing the National League Player of the Week Award with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez.
It's the first Player of the Week award won by a Dodger since Shohei Ohtani won in back-to-back weeks to cap off his historic 2024 NL MVP season. Suárez — who became the 19th player in Major League history to hit four homers in a single game on Saturday against the Braves — earned his second career honor, and second this season.
Pages hit .650 (13-for-20) with three homers, six RBI, three doubles, five runs scored, a stolen base, a .650 on-base percentage and a 1.250 slugging percentage in five games.
Although those statistics are par for the course for a Player of the Week, they're hardly standard for Pages. The 24-year-old continues to surprise the Dodgers with his aptitude on both sides of the ball, after being thrust into the primary center fielder's job to begin the new season. Mostly a corner outfielder in the minors, Pages has yet to commit an error in center in 2025.
Pages struggled in spring training and was hardly a shoo-in to win the job over James Outman. His poor performance spilled over into the regular season; the Cuba native was hitting .137 with a .529 OPS as recently as April 14.
In nine games since then, Pages has slashed .500/.529/.875 with three home runs and nine RBIs. His 10 hits in the Dodgers' just-completed series against the Pittsburgh Pirates made him the first Dodger since Freddie Freeman in 2023, and the 13th in franchise history dating to 1901, to record at least 10 hits across a three-game series. The most recent major leaguer to do that was Luis Arraez last May.
Pages got hits in six consecutive at-bats from the seventh inning on Saturday through the sixth inning on Sunday. He opened the streak with a pair of doubles off of Paul Skenes and is 4-for-4 against the flamethrower to begin their careers.
Pages is the first Dodger age 24 or younger with at least three straight games of three or more hits since Matt Kemp in July 2009.
