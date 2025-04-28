Surprising Dodgers Outfielder Grabs Share of National League Player of the Week Award

Jorge Polanco: 8-for-17, 4 HR, 8 RBI

Andy Pages: 13-for-20, 3 HR, 6 RBI

Eugenio Suárez: 8-for-20, 4-HR game on 4/26



Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/RQjGZFfMRW