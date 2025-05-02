Former Dodgers Reporter Takes Talents to American League East
Alanna Rizzo, a familiar name among Dodger fans as a reporter and occasional host on SportsNet LA from 2013-20, has joined NESN as a general sports reporter and analyst. The Boston Red Sox's regional sports network made the announcement Wednesday.
According to the NESN announcement, Rizzo's duties will include co-host of the network’s alternate broadcast, “Unobstructed Views," occasional hosting and sideline reporting for the network's Red Sox coverage, and other general reporting.
Rizzo will make her NESN debut in May.
“I’m beyond excited to bring my passion, energy, and storytelling to such a historic and respected network,” she said in the press release. “NESN has an incredible legacy, and I can’t wait to be a part of sharing Red Sox baseball with some of the most passionate fans in the world.”
In more than 20 years experience on air, Rizzo was instrumental in launching SportsNet LA, which succeeded Fox Sports West as the Los Angeles Dodgers' regional sports network in 2014. Even after relocating to the East Coast, Rizzo remained connected to the Dodgers via her work with Dodgers Territory.
Rizzo also appeared on MLB Network's High Heat before the show ended its run in Nov. 2024.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Alanna to the NESN team,” NESN COO Matt Volk said in a statement. “Her impressive track record as a sports journalist and reporter, combined with deep knowledge of baseball and energetic storytelling, will continue to elevate our coverage across platforms and enhance our baseball coverage on the network.”
Emblematic of her significance to the Dodgers' run of success, Rizzo was gifted a World Series ring after the team won a championship following the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
In addition to her work as a journalist, Rizzo is the founder and president of Guidry’s Guardian Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2019. Based in New England, GGF is dedicated to rescuing dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets by funding medical care, fostering, and adoption efforts. The foundation serves both individuals and other rescue groups across the country.
Thanks to MLB's imbalanced schedule, the 2020 Dodgers still with the team — Will Smith, Austin Barnes, Max Muncy, Kiké Hernández, Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen — will have a chance to catch up with Rizzo in person. The Red Sox host the Dodgers at Fenway Park July 25-27.
