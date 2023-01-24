Dodgers Roster: LA Signs Free Agent and Former Washington Reliever Suero

With the major league experience Wander Suero has, he hopes to get back on track in LA.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers signed former Washinton Nationals reliever, Wander Suero, to a minor league deal. The right-handed pitcher is expected to receive an invite to major league spring training.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter.

Suero spent the majority of his career with the Nats before he was non-tendered and signed by the Angels last year on a minor league deal.

The pitcher was initially signed by Washington as a non-drafted free agent back in 2010.

The 31-year-old eventually made his MLB debut in 2018, going 4-1, with a 3.59 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and a 3.47 FIP in 47 2/3 innings. The following year, in 2019, he won a World Series with the team but has had little success ever since.

In 2021, the righty struggled, allowing a .286/.347/.524 slash line against him while putting up a 6.53 ERA, a 5.78 FIP, and 19 Ks. Last season with the Triple-A Salt Lake, he posted an even worse 6.08 ERA across 20 appearances.

In the past few years, the reliever has shown inconsistency and less productivity but hopes to revitalize his game in Los Angeles. With Mark Prior and the rest of the staff on the pitching development side of things, there's certainly hope that Suero can find something to help him return to being a serviceable relief option.