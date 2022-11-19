Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge to LA Becomes 'More Plausible' With Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered

MLB insider Jon Morosi says the Dodgers' non-tendering of outfielder Cody Bellinger makes L.A. a "more plausible landing spot" for star free agent Aaron Judge.

The Dodgers non-tendered outfielder Cody Bellinger on Friday, possibly laying the groundwork to cut ties with the former Rookie of the Year and MVP. While L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says the team remains interested in bring Bellinger back on a more team-friendly deal, for the first time the slugger has a say in it, as he's a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

If this is the end of Bellinger's time in Los Angeles, the team will need to replace him in center field. Friedman mentioned internal options such as Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, and James Outman, but there happens to be a pretty big-name outfielder available on the free-agent market.

Aaron Judge isn't really a center-fielder; he's played there some with the Yankees, but he's not the answer there. A team with Mookie Betts in right and Judge in left, though, could absolutely get away with a platoon of James Outman, Chris Taylor, and Trayce Thompson in center.

The Dodgers definitely have a lot of money coming off the books, but the issue with Judge has never been affording him in 2023. For Los Angeles, the bigger question is the number of years, and if Judge is looking for eight or nine years on his contract, it won't matter how much cap space L.A. has cleared out for next year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But if this extra payroll room gives the Dodgers the ability to blow Judge away with a short-term, high-dollar contract, maybe there's a chance after all.

Cody BellingerMookie BettsAaron JudgeChris Taylor

USATSI_19094054_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jaime Jarrin Continues Making a Difference Following Retirement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19415701
News

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_9963247
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Offseason Target Kodai Senga Meets with NL Rival

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19217261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Lefty Ace Talks About What it Means to Wear Same Uniform as Fernando Valenzuela

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18514060
News

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Gives an Update on his Recovery from Tommy John Surgery

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19222485_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_9701402_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Minor League Club Reflects on Cody Bellinger's Time with Org

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19244436_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reveals Where 111 Win Season Ranks For Him

By Jeff J. Snider