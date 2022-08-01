Dodgers Rumors: All-Star Closer Josh Hader Could be on the Trade Block

The weekend before the MLB trade deadline is usually when impact players not previously thought available, begin showing up in all sorts of trade rumors and are linked to almost every big market team. This year, one of those players is Milwaukee reliever, Josh Hader.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, teams have been reaching out to the Brewers about potential trades for the four-time All-Star. With the noted struggles of Craig Kimbrel this year, could Los Angeles be contacting them?

“Teams have been calling on Josh Hader. No indication he’s particularly available but Brewers usually seem willing to listen, in case.”

Hader didn’t give up an earned run in his first 19 appearances this season and only allowed four hits and six walks. He owned an impressive .069 batting average against with a 0.58 WHIP. In his last 18 appearances though, he seems to be struggling a bit as he has an 8.82 ERA through Saturday with hitters owning a 1.077 OPS against him.

According to Heyman, trading away Hader doesn’t seem likely and would be an interesting move considering that, after playing on Sunday, the Brewers are three games ahead of the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

There hasn’t been any confirmation that the Dodgers are one of the teams looking into a prospective Hader trade. And based on previous comments about trading for a reliever from team president Andrew Friedman, LA acquiring the 28-year-old doesn’t seem likely.

“I hate trading for relievers at the deadline. It’s my least favorite thing to do. The acquisition cost is totally out of whack. So I like to avoid it as much as possible.”

But never count Andrew Friedman out. Current Dodgers closer, Craig Kimbrel, has had quite a few ups and downs and while Friedman may not like trading for relievers at the deadline, it doesn't mean he won't. If there's a chance to improve the roster, El Presidente has proven he'll do everything he can to make it happen. The MLB trade deadline is Tuesday, August 2nd at 3 PM PT.