Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Connected With At Least Four Teams

There's a pretty robust market for the 27-year-old former MVP.
Cody Bellinger is a free agent, and he has had quite the robust market thus far.

It's not often you see a 27-year-old former MVP get non-tendered, but that's just how drastic Bellinger's decline has been. 

However, a lot of teams want to take a chance on the two-time All-Star, especially since his agent Scott Boras has made it clear they're looking for a one-year deal.

MLB insider Jon Heyman joined Chicago's 670 The Score radio station to talk MLB rumors. He said there's at least four teams that he's heard connected with the Dodgers' centerfielder.

"I have heard Bellinger connected with the Cubs. Bellinger certainly would fit the White Sox," Heyman said. "I’ve heard him with Astros, Jays, Cubs, I’m sure the Yankees, as well, would be interested in Bellinger."

Blue Jays have been the most talked about team in regards to Bellinger, but a lot of teams would love to bring him in with the hopes he somewhat returns to his old form.

Even if he still struggles to hit, he's one of the better defensive centerfielders in the league, and has excellent speed. 

The Dodgers can still bring Bellinger back, but they'll have to bid against at least a few other teams.

