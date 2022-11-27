Dodgers Rumors: Free Agent Reliever Likely on His Way Out of Los Angeles

Although Tommy Kahnle had a late start to his 2022 season, he impressed enough people to become a hot commodity on the free-agency market this offseason.

Well, technically the relief pitcher got in 4 innings back in May before he was assigned to the 60-day IL. He returned to the mound in mid-September and only gave up 1 hit across 6.2 innings to post a 1.35 ERA.

Across his 12.2 innings during the 2022 season, he posted a 2.84 ERA with 14 strikeouts and a 0.63 WHIP.

His lack of playing time posed no threat to his free agency as 10 teams have shown interest in the right-handed pitcher.

Kahnle has spent 8 years in the major leagues so his experience is desirable as well as his overall career stats: Across 290.1 innings, he has posted a 3.78 ERA with 358 strikeouts.

The New York Yankees have shown interest in Kahnle who spent 3.5 seasons with the team before he was picked up by the Dodgers in the winter of 2020 as a free agent.

Kahnle spent the majority of the 2020 and 2021 seasons recovering from a UCL injury that started during his time in New York where he only pitched one inning during the shortened COVID season.

Notably, the Yankees were also the team who drafted Tommy Kahnle back in 2010 but he didn't make his major league debut until 2014 with the Colorado Rockies.

Although Kahnle only got to spend one season in Dodger Blue we wish him the best of luck with whatever club signs him.