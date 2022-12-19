Dodgers Rumors: Insider Lists 4 Outfielders LA May Trade For

Cody Bellinger has officially left for Chicago and Joey Gallo is headed to Minnesota. So who does that leave in the outfield?

Mookie Betts will take the right field for another season and the left and centerfield will rotate between Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor plus younger guys like Miguel Vargas and James Outman could find themselves in that mix as well.

But the Dodgers don't seem all that confident in the outfield as it is right now. But they also haven't shown all too much interest in signing a free-agent outfielder.

They've signed some pitching help and a new DH but no love for the outfield. The Athletic believes the Dodgers will most likely look to trade for a new addition to the right field:

"The Dodgers are actively pursuing trades for a center fielder. Taylor, James Outman, Trayce Thompson are their current options to replace Cody Bellinger, the worst-hitting center fielder in the majors the past two seasons. The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds, Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas, Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson and Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic are among the trade possibilities, and all fit the Dodgers’ need for a left-handed or switch-hitter."

Out of Ken Rosenthal's list, the only one that seems like the Dodgers might try to pursue is Reynolds.

Reynolds, 27, is a one-time All-Star who had a good 2022 campaign. He slashed .262/.345/.461 with a .807 OPS while recording a career-high 27 home runs, 62 RBIs in 145 games, and 542 ABs.

He has a career .842 OPS and had a .993 fielding percentage while playing center field in 127 games last season for Pittsburgh.

No offense to Belli, but those numbers show more promise than our previous outfielder...

Andrew Friedman has pulled some crazy tricks out of his sleeve so really anything could be possible but the Dodgers are going to need a little more depth in the outfield so he better start making some moves soon.