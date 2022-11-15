Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Jim Bowden Predicts Tyler Anderson Will Accept Qualifying Offer

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson has to make his decision this afternoon on whether to accept his qualifying offer. Jim Bowden of The Athletic thinks he will.

With just hours to go until his decision deadline, Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson has a tough choice ahead of him: Should he accept L.A.'s qualifying offer and come back on a one-year deal worth $19.65 million? Or should he reject the offer and seek a multi-year deal either in Los Angeles or elsewhere?

Over at The Athletic, former Reds and Nationals GM Jim Bowden made 25 predictions about the offseason, and today we'll find out how he does on prediction number one:

1. Of the 14 players to receive the qualifying offer (one year, $19.65 million), Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez and Tyler Anderson are the only ones to accept it.

There are reports this morning that Perez is accepting his QO, and it's hard to imagine Pederson passing up on his. Which would leave just Anderson, who would surely have multi-year offers available if he chooses to reject the offer.

But Anderson revived his career in L.A., so he might prefer to stay with the Dodgers. And even if he accepts the QO, he and the team can still work on negotiating a multi-year deal to replace it with. Having a "worst-case scenario" of making nearly $20 million — more than he's made in his entire career combined so far — seems like it might be a pretty enticing proposition.

We'll know by 1pm PT today whether Anderson is accepting or rejecting his offer. His decision could have a serious effect on the team's other pitching decisions going forward this offseason.

