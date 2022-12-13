Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team

The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger

After a month into the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers look a bit different. They've lost former MVP Cody Bellinger, MVP candidate Trea Turner, southpaw Tyler Anderson, relievers Tommy Kahnle, Chris Martin, and a couple more core pieces. 

The offseason isn't going the way people would have imagined, and there is a possibility L.A. could lose its longest-tenured position Dodger. 

Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported that the Miami Marlins had made an offer to the third baseman, Justin Turner. 

"The Marlins, looking to add an established hitter who can play both corner infield spots, have made an offer to third baseman Justin Turner, according to an industry source. There are other teams believed to be interested, and the Marlins' offer is said to be competitive."

The details of the offer made were not released.

The chance that J.T. could be donning any other uniform but a Dodger one is insane to think. 

Turner has been in L.A. for nine seasons and has delivered in the clutch countless times. He is beloved by the fan base for his baseball skills and what he has done for the city of Los Angeles. 

The 38-year-old revitalized himself in Dodger blue and has been the epitome of the Dodgers organization since arriving. 

The Dodgers declined his $16 million option for the 2023 season, making him a free agent. 

It is believed Turner will remain a Dodger for the rest of his career, but could the "competitive" offer by Miami have J.T. head to Flordia? 

Time will only tell. One thing is for sure, JT is a Southern California kid, and I'm sure he would love to end his career in Dodger blue. 

