Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Lose Important Coach to Kansas City Royals

Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the managerial opening in Kansas City and is among the finalists, according to reports.

Could the Dodgers be losing Clayton to an American League team? If the Royals have anything to say about it, they just might. Wait, the Royals?

Oh, sorry for the confusion. No, not that Clayton. The other one. According to multiple reports, Kansas City has interview L.A. first-base coach Clayton McCullough for their managerial opening.

McCullough and bench coach Bob Geren both interviewed last offseason for the Mets managerial opening, but New York ultimately went with veteran manager Buck Showalter. As Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote a couple months ago, that experience was an eye-opener for McCullough.

Seeing the opportunity in New York allowed McCullough to look inward at the skill set he brings, and how the influences of current and former managers on the Dodgers’ staff could play a role in how he’d go about things if he got a different opportunity. McCullough raved about Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ positivity and ability to navigate the intricate web of personalities in the clubhouse. He remarked about Geren’s attention to detail, preparation and take on strategy. McCullough lauded the wealth of experience that third-base coach Dino Ebel, who interviewed for the Angels’ manager job in 2018, has in his last 16 years on big-league staffs in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Los Angeles lost their last first-base coach when George Lombard was hired as AJ Hinch's bench coach in Detroit after the 2020 season. McCullough, who had spent several years in the Dodgers organization as their Minor League Field Coordinator, got the promotion when Lombard left.

It looks like L.A. might be on the hunt for another new first-base coach soon.

