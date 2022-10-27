Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pass on Trea Turner to Make a Strong Push for Aaron Judge

Judge would bring some serious pop to the Dodgers lineup.
The 2023 offseason has a ton of top-level talent — and Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers love to shop.

Two of the biggest names on the market come from two teams who disappointed in the postseason — the Dodgers and the Yankees. Trea Turner and Aaron Judge are two players who have the opportunity to command over $300 million in total money this offseason, and the Dodgers should be serious contenders for both of them.

MLB's Mark Feinsand reported that the Dodgers are a top landing spot for both Judge and Turner — but they aren't going to get both.

So if the team decides they want to make a serious push for Judge, they'll have to let Turner sign elsewhere.

Both players were great this past season. Turner hit .298 with 21 home runs and a career-high 100 RBIs. Judge, of course, set the American League record with 62 home runs and had a tied for league-high 131 RBIs. But he had a disappointing postseason, hitting just .139 (5-36) with two home runs and three runs batted in.

Still, his quiet postseason won't affect the paycheck he receives ahead of next season, so it'll be interesting to see which way the Dodgers decide to go.

We know they're going to be in the mix for just about every top free agent on the market, so fans should be excited to see who they decide to make the strongest push for. This offseason should be fun.

