Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

The Dodgers have been linked to trade rumors involving Reds outfielder Brandon Drury.

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.

One such area the Dodgers may see room for improvement is on the bench. There, Reds’ infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury, could be an option.

Drury will hit free agency after this season and according to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Dodgers and Giants are two of the teams showing serious interest in obtaining the versatile player.

“Now Drury has come into his own with the Cincinnati Reds, hitting 18 home runs and posting an .873 OPS. A righthanded hitter who is more productive and more versatile than J.D. Davis, Drury would represent an upgrade there. But league sources say the Dodgers and Giants are showing more interest in Drury at present.”

Drury is currently hitting .280 overall and owns an impressive 1.061 OPS against southpaws. As we head towards the All-Star break, he's posting a career-high 137 wRC+. His 18 home runs and decent on-base rate has no doubt landed him on the Dodgers' radar.

Dodgers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading For Brandon Drury, LA Bench Upgrade Options

Defensibly, he can play all over the field, a quality the Dodgers have been known to covet. If they want a right-handed bat AND a versatile defender, he should be someone near the top of their list

