Dodgers Rumors: LA Eyeing Trade for Royals Two-Time All-Star Whit Merrifield

New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that the Dodgers have 'looked' at Royals two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield.

The MLB trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and as is tradition, the Dodgers are linked to essentially every high profile player. The Dodgers trade rumor mill starting spinning earlier this week with a report that LA has had contact with the Reds about a potential trade for starter Luis Castillo

On Saturday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman put another log on the fire. Heyman noted that the Dodgers have also check in on two-time Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield.

"The Dodgers have looked at Whit Merrifield, whose 553 consecutive-game streak was halted by a big toe injury the day before it would have been halted due to hitting the restricted list as the team went to Toronto. Merrifield is day-to-day (though his vaccination status may lower his trade value)."

As Heyman alludes to, Merrifield is among the ten Royals players who are currently unvaccinated and unable to travel the the team's series in Toronto. The story has dominated baseball headlines over the last several days. Merrifield has been front and center since, aside from his consecutive-game streak, he quipped that he would get vaccinated if he was a contending team that might have to play in Toronto (quote via MLB.com's Anne Rogers) .

"Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes."

On the field, the 33-year-old Merrifield has struggled this season. He's slashing .240/.292/.343, but is still a threat on the base paths. He led the AL in stolen bases last year (40) and the majors in doubles (42). Merrifield was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021 for the Royals.

The second baseman and outfielder is owed $6.75M this season, and has a mutual option for $18M next season. 

Depending on how Chris Taylor recovers from his foot injury should determine how aggressively the Dodgers pursue Merrifield. 

