Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Potential Cody Bellinger Replacement

Cody Bellinger is officially a free agent, leaving the Dodgers with a major hole in their outfield. They do have some internal options, including Trayce Thompson and James Outman, but there's a good chance the Dodgers look externally for an outfielder if they don't end up bringing Bellinger back. And MLB Network's Jon Morosi mentioned a free agent outfielder they could be targeting.

Morosi reported that the Dodgers are showing interest in OF Mitch Haniger, who spent last season with the Seattle Mariners.

Haniger struggled with COVID-19 and an ankle injury in 2022, so he was limited to just 57 games. However, he's been an above average power-hitter through the first six years of his career, and could provide some real slug in the bottom of the Dodgers' lineup.

Haniger is a career .261 hitter with 112 home runs and 323 RBIs in 564 games. He's spent the last five years with the Mariners, but began his career in the NL West with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Haniger played exclusively at right field and DH in 2022, but has spent time at all three outfield positions in his career.

And in his career at Dodger Stadium, Haniger has two hits and two walks in 10 plate appearances. Both of his hits are home runs.