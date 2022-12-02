Dodgers Rumors: LA Writer Thinks Top Prospect Could be Moved for Willy Adames

The Dodgers have been heavily linked to Brewers SS Willy Adames all offseason long. With Trea Turner potentially gone, the Dodgers have a huge hole to fill at the shortstop position.

Last year, Adames hit .238 with 31 home runs and 98 RBIs. The 27-year-old would bring a ton of slug to the Dodgers lineup, and still has two more years of team control.

If the Dodgers wanted to pursue a deal for Adames, however, it wouldn't be cheap. And Dodger writer Juan Toribio thinks they would have to part with one of their top prospects to make a deal happen.

"To be honest, it just depends on what Milwaukee wants back. If the Brewers want prospects that are close to Major League ready, a package starting with second baseman/outfielder Michael Busch would make sense. Busch is a talented prospect, but his path to the bigs is pretty blocked in Los Angeles."

Michael Busch is the Dodgers' No. 4 ranked prospect right now. The 25-year-old slashed .274/.365/.516 across Double-A and Triple-A this season, with 32 home runs and 108 RBIs. Busch is a versatile defender, playing both second base and the outfield, and is expected to be ready for a call-up next season.

The Dodgers have said they wanted to move towards a potential youth movement in 2023, but between Miguel Vargas and James Outman, it's unclear if there would be room for Busch, as well.

The Dodgers' talented farm system gives them a ton of flexibility to pursue someone like Adames, and he could be a great fallback option if they strike out on the top four free agent shortstops.