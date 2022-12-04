Dodgers Rumors: LA's Name Enters The Conversation For Experienced Slugger

Technically, it's still early in the offseason but lots of action has already taken place.

Many Dodgers fans are expecting and waiting for the Dodgers to make a huge blockbuster deal but it seems like, as a lot of LA Insiders have expected, the Dodgers will rely on their current team with the addition of a few players signed to smaller deals.

The Dodgers recently signed RHP, Shelby Miller to a one-year deal ,and with the Brewers rumored to be keeping both LA targeted shortstops in Adames and Burnes, the Dodgers seem to be looking to spend their money elsewhere.

The most recent name to be connected to the Dodgers is free-agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to a NY beat writer.

Since his MLB debut in 2011, Martinez has played for the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and most recently the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez has proved to be a very strong and consistent hitter with a career AVG of .288 including six seasons finishing with an AVG above .300.

During the 2022 season, he posted a .274 AVG with 16 homers, 61 RBI, and 146 hits total.

The Dodgers rotated between Max Muncy and Justin Turner last season to fill out the DH role and even though the Dodgers declined to offer Turner who's been a longtime Dodger a club option, the team is likely to welcome him back with a different type of offer.

Max Muncy has been the team's go-to despite his struggles at the plate early this season. The 32-year-old has been with the Dodgers since 2018 and has a career AVG of .238. He finished out this season with a .286 AVG with a .946 OPS.

Longtime Dodger, Justin Turner, also plays second and third base and posted a .278 AVG with 130 hits and a .289 career AVG.

If the Dodgers do in fact bring Turner back for at least another season and also have Max Muncy to use, the need for a DH seems unnecessary.

However, J.D. Martinez is 35 years old so he's most likely looking for a short-term deal, something the Dodgers could possibly offer them. He's been pretty consistent across his past 11 seasons in the major leagues and the Dodgers already have a connection to the veteran slugger.

Martinez credits Dodgers hitting coach, Robert Van Scoyoc, for his turnaround at the plate after being cut from the Astros in 2013.

He was hitting .250 in the 2013 season to .315 in the next season with the Tigers. Across five of the next six seasons, he would go on to hit above .300.