Dodgers Rumors: Marlins Have Shown Interest in Veteran Infielder

Could the Miami Dolphins fan end up in FLA?

The Dodgers could end up down two Turners before the start of the new season. Late on Monday night, MLB Network contributor Craig Mish reported that the Miami Marlins are expressing interest in free agent third baseman Justin Turner.

The long-time Dodger is on the open market after the team declined a $16 million option for the 2023 season. Notably, Turner has expressed interest in staying with Los Angeles, despite the option not being picked up. And, in fact, he seems willing to wait for the team to figure out its payroll outlook for next season.

Another thing working against Turner is the front office's desire to phase into a youth movement next year. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has mentioned young infield prospect Miguel Vargas as a player who could see a fair amount of time with the big league club, potentially at third base and in left field. A return of Turner could potentially limit Vargas's opportunities in 2023.

The veteran red head has time to wait and see what makes the most sense for him and his family, but at 38-years-old he could be forced to jump on something sooner rather than later.

