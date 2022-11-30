Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Lists 15 Free Agents in LA's Sights

The Dodgers have holes to fill on their roster, and they're likely to be active on both the trade and free-agent markets. Their 2023 roster will likely look quite a bit different than 2022, although at this point we don't really have much idea on the specifics.

Over at The Athletic, former general manager Jim Bowden did a roundup article with potential trade and free-agent targets for all 15 National League teams. The free-agent list for the Dodgers is lengthy, and it's mostly names we've all thought and talked a lot about. But there are a few interesting names there, too.

Los Angeles Dodgers Needs: Starting pitching, left side of the infield, center field Free-agent targets: Justin Verlander, RHP; Jacob deGrom, RHP; Carlos Rodón, LHP; Chris Bassitt, RHP; Kodai Senga, RHP; Trea Turner, SS; Justin Turner, 3B/DH; Carlos Correa, SS; Xander Bogaerts, SS; Dansby Swanson, SS; Aaron Judge, OF; Brandon Nimmo, OF; Brian Anderson, 3B; Mitch Haniger, OF; Andrew Benintendi, OF The Dodgers are the most fascinating team to watch this offseason because they have significant payroll flexibility and glaring needs ... . The Dodgers are always like an octopus, involved with several trade discussions and free agents at the same time. They should end up being one of the headliners at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

The list includes all the top pitchers on the free-agent market and all four of the key shortstops who are available. Two names that haven't been mentioned much in relation to the Dodgers are Brian Anderson and Andrew Benintendi.

Brian Anderson was a solid hitter his first three full seasons in Miami, but a shoulder injury limited his effectiveness and eventually ended his season in 2021. He missed time with two injured list stints in 2022, first for Covid-related reasons and second with a back issue. He played just 98 games and posted an OPS+ of 87, well below the 112 he posted in his first three seasons. He has been a very good defensive third baseman in his career.

Andrew Benintendi was a big-time prospect for the Red Sox, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and posting a 113 OPS+ in his first two-plus seasons in Boston. A series of injuries in 2019 limited his effectiveness, and he missed most of the shortened 2020 season with a rib issue. He's been a solid hitter the last two years for the Royals and Yankees, and he's going into his age-28 season. He could definitely fill a hole in left field for the Dodgers and has even played some center in his career.