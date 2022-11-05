Dodgers Rumors: Multiple Teams Expected To Be In On Trea Turner According to Insider

Baseball columnist Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for this year's off-season. The list contained teams interested in the player and contract predictions from a "Q rating/interest/value combo."

This year's free agent class is filled with stars, and rounding in at number four is a name Dodger fans are familiar with in shortstop Trea Turner.

The shortstop position is top-heavy regarding this year's free agents; many teams may be looking for a new shortstop next season. Heyman decided to put Turner as the top free-agent shortstop in 2022.

4. Trea Turner: Some think he prefers to go east, but he has said he liked Los Angeles and will consider all. Folks love him. Teams: Dodgers, Phillies, Cardinals, Red Sox, Cubs, Braves. Expert: $275M, nine years.

A handful of these teams have been in the mix for Trea for some time. The Dodgers, Braves, and Red Sox shortstops are all hitting the open market, and they will need to fill that position, possibly with another star shortstop. The Cardinals, Phillies, and Cubs may be looking to upgrade their shortstop position, and Trea is a phenomenal option.

Nothing new has come to the forefront about where Trea will land. Only recapitulated reports on Turner's preference to play on the east coast in which he shot down himself.

The New York Post article expert predicted a 9-year, $275 million for Trea, the same for free agent Carlos Correra, who is a year younger than the speedy Trea.

The 29-year-old will be heading into his ninth year in the league and had a tremendous 2022 campaign. Turner made his second all-star team, played in 160 games, and was the main reason the Dodgers were successful in the regular season.

It'll be interesting to see where Trea lands. He has become a fan favorite in LA, but ultimately he must do what is best for himself. Hopefully, Los Angeles has done enough to keep the speedster in Chavez Ravine.