Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger has been a hot name this offseason. He's generated a ton of interest in the free agent market, and reportedly has more than 10 teams interested in his services.

Steve Phillips of the MLB Network put out his top five landing spots for Bellinger, and has an NL West team at the top of his list — but it may not be the one you're thinking of.

Phillips has the Colorado Rockies as the top landing spot for the former MVP, followed by the Astros, Blue Jays, Phillies and White Sox.

Coors Field could definitely be an answer to helping Bellinger up his value on a one-year deal. In 46 career games at Coors Field, Bellinger is hitting .289 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. He also has 15 doubles, three triples and a .924 OPS.

Bellinger's agent Scott Boras has made it very clear that his client wants to sign a one-year deal this offseason, with the hopes of regaining some of his 2017-2019 form. Then, he could sign a much larger contract next offseason, with his value a bit higher.

If that's the plan for Bellinger and Boras, there aren't a lot of better places for him to do that than the hitters' ballpark in mile-high Colorado.