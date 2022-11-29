Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger

It may not be the NL West team you're thinking of.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cody Bellinger has been a hot name this offseason. He's generated a ton of interest in the free agent market, and reportedly has more than 10 teams interested in his services.

Steve Phillips of the MLB Network put out his top five landing spots for Bellinger, and has an NL West team at the top of his list — but it may not be the one you're thinking of.

Phillips has the Colorado Rockies as the top landing spot for the former MVP, followed by the Astros, Blue Jays, Phillies and White Sox.

Coors Field could definitely be an answer to helping Bellinger up his value on a one-year deal. In 46 career games at Coors Field, Bellinger is hitting .289 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. He also has 15 doubles, three triples and a .924 OPS.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bellinger's agent Scott Boras has made it very clear that his client wants to sign a one-year deal this offseason, with the hopes of regaining some of his 2017-2019 form. Then, he could sign a much larger contract next offseason, with his value a bit higher.

If that's the plan for Bellinger and Boras, there aren't a lot of better places for him to do that than the hitters' ballpark in mile-high Colorado.

Cody Bellinger

USATSI_19107480_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16489183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop

By Jeff J. Snider
September 22, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Fits for Cody Bellinger

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19353837_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers And Star Free Agent Pitcher Discussing Potential Contract

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19181857_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Giants May Pursue Cody Bellinger if Aaron Judge Signs Elsewhere

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18943342_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Insider Strongly Believes Aaron Judge Will Not End Up In Los Angeles

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_5287794_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19111476_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News; LA Beat Writer Shares Who He Thinks Team Will Most Likely Go After This Off-season

By Ricardo Sandoval