Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season

A lot of people have rumored the Dodgers to be all-in on the two-way superstar next season.
There has been a lot of speculation regarding Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason. He's set for free agency in less than a year, and many expect he'll hit the open market, turning the top teams in the MLB into a frenzy. 

Among those teams who will most certainly show interest in Ohtani is the Dodgers, who also wanted him when he first came to the MLB — but they couldn't offer him the ability to DH, as the National League didn't yet have that position. Now, there are no restrictions, and many have speculated that the Dodgers are saving their money this offseason in order to go all-in on the two-way superstar next offseason.

MLB Network's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo thinks Ohtani to the Dodgers is pretty much a done deal.

"I do think Ohtani, at the end of the day next year will be a Dodger, I really do believe that."

Ohtani is as perfect an addition as a team can add. In Ohtani, you're adding both a top-of-the-lineup talent and a top-of-the-rotation talent. This past season, he was named to the All-MLB First Team as a pitcher, and the All-MLB Second Team as a DH. There's truly no one like him.

Ohtani won't be cheap — he may even become the first $500 million player in baseball history. But he's arguably the best player in baseball, and he wouldn't have to move very far to play with the Dodgers. If he likes Los Angeles, but wants to compete for some World Series trophies, the Dodgers could be the perfect fit. 

