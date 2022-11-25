Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: Rockies Could Be Bidders on Cody Bellinger

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post says the Rockies are interested in signing outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is a free agent after being non-tendered by the Dodgers last week.

Cody Bellinger is a free agent after being non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, has said they are interested in a one-year deal to allow Bellinger to bounce back from his struggles and hit the market again at age 28 next offseason.

Over at the Denver Post, Patrick Saunders did a fan mailbag, and one of his readers asked about Bellinger.

Is there any hope of the Rockies bidding on Cody Bellinger? He would definitely fill the centerfield position and add big-time power to the lineup. He would be a great compliment to Kris Bryant.

— Gary Shoup, Marion, Va.

Gary, sources tell me that the Rockies are indeed interested in Bellinger, but only for a one-year deal. That puts them in the running because all signs point to the outfielder looking for a one-year, bounce-back contract to set him up for a bigger deal down the road. That’s what agent Scott Boras told The Athletic. ...

Bellinger is an enigma right now and it’s tough to figure out what’s going to happen and how much he’s worth. ...

But right shoulder problems have made him a shadow of his former self as a hitter. He slashed .165/.240/.542 in 2021 and .210/.265/.389 last season. Boras insists that Bellinger’s two-year slump is about a weak right shoulder, not a lack of skill or a bad swing. Once Bellinger is healthy, Boras has said, Bellinger will be a star again. ...

The questions the Rockies have to ask themselves:

Is it worth spending a lot of money on Bellinger for a one-year deal?

Is the team close enough to contending to make signing Bellinger worthwhile?

In my opinion, the Rockies won’t sign Bellinger. The Cubs, Giants and Blue Jays are the leading contenders at this point.

It wouldn't make a ton of sense for the Rockies to spend much money on Bellinger, as Colorado isn't anywhere near even a hint of a competitive window. Of course, it didn't make sense for them to sign Kris Bryant last year and they did, so maybe "doesn't make sense" is their thing now.

Bellinger could be attracted to the hitter's environment in Colorado, or he could shy away from playing somewhere that might cast a shadow over any resurgence he does have.

